KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — British pop singer Henry Moodie is set to take the stage tonight at 8.00pm at Zepp KL, joined by special guest Bradley Simpson of British pop band The Vamps.

Ahead of the highly anticipated concert, a press conference was held at Hilton KL, where Henry reflected on how life hasn’t changed much since rising to fame as a TikTok star in 2022.

“I still have a similar friendship group, I still live at home with my parents, I guess the one thing that’s changed is I’m much busier now and travelling a lot.

“My private life, I manage to keep it private, which I’m quite happy about.

“But I do feel like I live this double life, it is literally like Hannah Montana.

“So yeah, I guess Henry Montana,” he playfully told Malay Mail.

Now on his fourth visit to Kuala Lumpur, Henry shared his appreciation for the fans and the city’s landmarks.

“The earliest time we were here, we explored the Batu Caves, and explored around the Twin Towers.

“This time we can’t get to see much of Malaysia, but I’m excited to keep coming back and keep exploring, because it’s such a beautiful city.

“I also wanna see different parts of Malaysia, like go to an island, so it’s cool to maybe one day branch out and see different things,” he added.

At the press interview, Bradley also revealed the story behind teaming up with Henry for tonight’s much-anticipated show.

“I’ve known Henry for years because he toured with our band, like four or five years ago.

“We became good friends and have written songs together.

“When he texted me saying he was doing a show and asked if I wanted to join, I said absolutely — I’d love to, and it would be really fun,” he said.

He also shared some of his latest experiences in Malaysia.

Bradley Simpson of British pop band The Vamps. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

“It’s just so cool coming to the other side of the world, seeing the support of Malaysians,” he added, sharing that he tried banana leaf rice and had a short tour around Bangsar.

Fresh off the debut of his solo album, released in February, The Panic Years, Bradley revealed that more music is on the way.

“I believe what’s different with being in a band and a solo artist is that it’s slightly quieter day to day.

“When it’s with the band, we’re all very loud, which is great.

“I think overall it’s just slightly a different challenge in terms of music,” he added.

Tonight’s first stop of Henry’s Asia tour is expected to be a highlight, with many local fans eager to experience the Henry vibe.

Other stops on the tour include Bangkok, Taipei, Hong Kong and Tokyo, all of which have already sold out, while tickets for Shanghai and Seoul are selling fast.

In addition to Bradley joining him on stage tonight, Henry shared that tonight’s concert will include some unreleased tracks.

“Expect the performance at Zepp KL to be a group therapy vibe, we are all there singing the songs together, and I feel like I’m really gonna take it all in,” Henry added.