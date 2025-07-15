SEOUL, July 15 – South Korean police have dismissed breach of duty charges filed by HYBE against former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, concluding that she did not commit any criminal offence.

Min’s legal team confirmed today that after more than a year of investigation, police formally decided not to pursue charges, effectively closing both cases initiated by HYBE, according to the entertainment news section of Naver, South Korea’s biggest search portal.

The allegations stemmed from April 2024, when HYBE launched an internal audit accusing Min of attempting to take control of ADOR, a HYBE subsidiary, and subsequently filed a police complaint.

Speaking to reporters after being questioned for eight hours at Yongsan Police Station earlier this year, Min called the accusations baseless, saying, “It doesn’t even make sense to call this breach of duty.”

She also stated that she had ample evidence to counter the claims.

In the weeks that followed, HYBE sought to remove Min and the ADOR board via a special shareholders’ meeting.

Min responded by filing for an injunction to block HYBE’s voting rights — a request granted by the Seoul Central District Court.

In its ruling, the court acknowledged that while Min had explored ways to reduce HYBE’s influence over ADOR, there was no evidence that she acted on those plans.

It found that her conduct, although potentially seen as disloyal to HYBE, did not constitute a breach of duty to ADOR.

The court also highlighted the urgency of preventing HYBE from exercising its voting rights, noting that any harm to Min’s role as director could not be easily remedied after the fact.

With the police investigation now closed and the court’s earlier injunction in her favour, Min Hee-jin appears to have prevailed in her legal battle to remain at the helm of ADOR.