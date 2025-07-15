KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Deep Purple is performing in Kuala Lumpur for the first time after 15 years.

The legendary rock band will be performing at the Mega Star Arena on November 23, 2025, marking their only South-east Asian stop.

Organised by Hitman Solutions, this concert promises to be an unforgettable experience for rock enthusiasts.

Since their formation in 1968, Deep Purple has been a pioneering force in rock music.

With 23 studio albums and over 100 million records sold worldwide, their influence on the genre is undeniable.

They've earned numerous accolades, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Legend Award at the World Music Awards.

Their live album Made in Japan even made it to Rolling Stone's list of the Best Live Albums of All Time.

Deep Purple's impact on rock music is profound, with bands like Metallica, Aerosmith, and Van Halen citing them as key influences.

This concert is a rare opportunity for fans to witness the band's iconic sound and electrifying stage presence.

Hitman Solutions is thrilled to bring this historic event to Malaysian fans.

CEO & Founder Rohit Rampal expressed his excitement, stating, "There's a clear resurgence of rock concerts in Malaysia, and we're committed to fueling that momentum by bringing in the genre's true pioneers. Deep Purple's legacy is unmatched, and it's an honor to finally welcome them back to Kuala Lumpur."

Tickets for "Deep Purple Live In Malaysia" will go on sale on July 30, 2025, at 12pm.

Fans can purchase tickets at www.hitmanlive.com, with categories ranging from Rockzone (RM399) to Royal Twin Seat (RM2,099), which includes exclusive benefits like lanyards and official posters.

For concert inquiries, contact +6012-2655783 or [email protected].