KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Bunga Citra Lestari or simply referred to as BCL is no stranger to the Malaysian entertainment scene.

The award-winning Indonesian actress and singer is not just known for her emotional love songs but her personal life has often been in the public eye – especially after her marriage to her late husband Ashraf Sinclair back in 2008, who is also a prominent Malaysian actor.

They both had a loving and enduring relationship and they were blessed with a son, Noah Sinclair, who is now 14 years old.

Ashraf passed away in February 2020 due to a heart attack.

Bunga was under the spotlight once again in December 2023 after marrying Indonesian businessman Tiko Aryawardhana, where her grand wedding in Bali made headlines both in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Despite having seemed to start life anew, the 42-year-old told local media that her relationship with Ashraf’s family remains strong and shared that she would often visit Ashraf’s parents in Malaysia whenever she has the time and vice versa.

The Cinta Sejati singer also pointed out that her love for Ashraf even extends to his entire family and she shared that Ashraf’s family is also one of the reasons why she tied the knot with her late husband in the first place.

This is because of the love and support that they have shown to Bunga throughout her journey and they have also given their blessings to Bunga when she decided to remarry.

“I’m truly blessed that Ashraf’s family accepts Tiko and his family, and Tiko is also very understanding of my relationship with Ashraf’s family.

“I technically have three parents now — my own parents, I have Ashraf’s parents and now I also have Tiko’s parents, we are like one big family and I think that is just beautiful.

“I think this is also because of how the relationship came to be in the first place which is through kindness and mutual understanding – there was no jealousy, only support and love for each other,” Bunga said.

Despite her popularity in Malaysia, Bunga still opted to having an intimate setting concert rather than a Stadium concert and this is mainly because it’s easier for her to connect with audiences in such setting. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Bunga who considered her songs and live performances as her own form of storytelling said that she still has a lot of stories to share with her fans including the new chapter of her life.

One which she is keen to share this September 27 at Plenary Hall, KLCC during her BCL: Eternal Love — Timeless Romance concert.

Despite her popularity in Malaysia, Bunga still opted to having an intimate setting concert rather than a stadium concert and this is mainly because it’s easier for her to connect with audiences in such setting.

“For me, I think I still have a lot of things to share with my fans and these stories can only work in an intimate setting.

“And I think for me, especially when it comes to Malaysia, I feel a connection that is deeply intimate here,” she said, adding that she is still has stadium concert on her bucket list.

Despite stepping into a new chapter, Bunga shared that it is not as easy as it looks and it took courage.

“It is not that simple, to have the courage to start over in your life and your love life.

“Some might see it as being disloyal but for me its courage because the trauma is really big.

“The fear is always there but I’ve build up the courage to start over,” she said.

When asked what is the most difficult song for her to perform live, Bunga admitted that she would refrain herself from performing her hit song ’12 Tahun Terindah’ as she could easily get overwhelmed by emotions.

This is mostly due to all the personal memories the songs hold as it is about her late husband.

She added that another song that she also finds it difficult to perform live is one of her latest track Selalu Ada Di Nadimu, which is penned for her son Noah.

The song is also one of the Original Soundtrack for Indonesia’s hit animated film Jumbo.

“This song is something like telling our children that life will not always be filled with sunshine and rainbows.

“Sometimes there will be a storm but maybe that’s a sign for you to be strong.

“And I know that Noah have been through all of that and every time I sing that song, I would tend to get carried away (by my emotions),” Bunga said.

Tickets for BCL: Eternal Love —Timeless Romance is still available via www.ticket2u.com.my with ticketing price ranging between RM259 to RM1,288.