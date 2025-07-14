KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Shila Amzah has confirmed that the “legendary” male singer who allegedly verbally attacked her during a concert rehearsal last week is rock star Datuk Amy Search.

The Star reported that the 34-year-old singer made the revelation during a media interview at an event in Shah Alam yesterday, without naming him directly.

“In the 17 years I’ve known him in the industry, he’s never been like this,” she shared in an Instagram Story.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t name him openly with all the cameras in front of me last night – it made the situation worse.”.

The incident occurred on Thursday during a rehearsal where Shila said she was unexpectedly scolded, prompting her to file a police report and share her experience on Instagram.

Police have since recorded a statement from Amy, 66, with mStar reporting that the outburst stemmed from alleged interference by Shila in his family issues.

Shila, however, denied being involved in any conflict between Amy’s wife, Datin Nourish Hassan, and daughter, Nabila Huda, calling the accusations baseless.

Shila explained her support for Nabila was a gesture of empathy and not interference in family affairs.

Yesterday, Shila said she is open to reconciliation with Amy if he demonstrates a positive change in behaviour.

“To be honest, I’m in a difficult place [to make peace]... I just want to see a change [from Amy]. If there’s a shift in attitude, then reconciliation can happen,” she was quoted saying by mStar.

She added that there has been no serious discussion between them since the incident, though she is not ruling out working together again.

“I might hire a bodyguard if I have to work with him again... we all need to know how to protect ourselves,” she added.

Last week, the police said they have opened an investigation paper following a report lodged by Shila, who claimed she was assaulted by a popular singer yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said statements from two individuals have been recorded to assist in the investigation.



