LONDON, July 14 — Irish hip‑hop trio Kneecap have defended rap-rock legend Tom Morello, after the latter was attacked by pro-Israel David Draiman of Disturbed.

The rappers also slammed Draiman for endorsing the Israel Defence Force dropping bombs on Palestinians, by signing his name onto the missiles.

“We don’t care what religion anyone is...or if they’ve one at all. We love all sound c*nts,” the group wrote on X.

“Smiling and signing bombs dropped to murder kids and other people’s families just makes you a straight up c*nt. Simple as. Free Palestine.”

Kneecap’s remark came after Draiman had criticised Morello — guitarist of the seminal Rage Against the Machine (RATM) — for his support for the band and its activism.

RATM is itself known for its vocal activism and fiery lyrics against fascism and authoritarianism.

Draiman had accused Morello of “virtue signalling” and endorsing alleged supporters of terrorism and those who “incite Jew hatred”.

Morello had previously hailed Kneecap as “the Rage Against The Machine of now” for speaking truth to power with their art.

“Kneecap are not terrorists. What is terroristic is, you know, 20,000 dead Palestinian children. That’s the story. Not, I mean, some Irish rappers who don’t like that that’s happening,” Morello had said.

Formed in 2017, Kneecap is no stranger to controversy. To their fans they are daring provocateurs who stand up to the establishment; to their detractors they are dangerous extremists.

Their Irish and English lyrics are filled with references to drugs, they repeatedly clashed with the UK’s previous Conservative government and have vocally opposed British rule in Northern Ireland.

The trio came into fame after it projected pro-Palestinian messages on stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in April, ending with: “F*** Israel. Free Palestine.”