KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Famous Indonesian singer and actress Bunga Citra Lestari is returning to Malaysia for a special night of musical harmony.

The BCL: Eternal Love – Timeless Romance concert, organised by Pulse Project Asia, is set to take place at Plenary Hall, KLCC this September 27.

And that’s not all. During the concert’s press conference today in KL, Pulse Project Asia, along with BCL herself, announced that Malaysian singer Jaclyn Victor and Malaysian composer and violinist Dennis Lau will be joining as guest performers.

The 42-year-old said that she first knew Lau after seeing a video of him covering her hit song 12 Tahun Terindah, which BCL said was very well executed and played a role in her choosing Lau to guest-perform at the concert.

Lau shared that performing alongside BCL has always been a dream of his and he’s now able to scratch that off his bucket list.

Meanwhile, BCL added that she is proud to share the stage with Jaclyn Victor, who made her appearance at the press conference by performing her hit song Gemilang.

“I have always been a fan of Jaclyn Victor and I almost cried hearing her sing just now.

“Honestly, I think she’s one of the greatest vocalists in Asia and I am really proud.

“I hope that this concert will be something that can further bring Malaysia and Indonesia together and it will definitely be memorable,” BCL said.

Aside from that, BCL also said that her music, songs and concerts are meant to represent her journeys, and she hinted at performing some new songs during the September concert.

The concert is set to run for around two hours and BCL will also be joined by her own band along with backup dancers and vocals.

Fans can expect some of her hit songs such as 12 Tahun Terindah, Karena Ku Cinta Kau and Cinta Sejati.

Tickets for BCL: Eternal Love – Timeless Romance are still available via www.ticket2u.com.my, with ticket prices ranging between RM259 and RM1,288.