KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Jurassic World: Rebirth has clobbered its way to the No. 1 spot at the local box office, keeping audiences nationwide on the edge of their seats.



Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film marks a notable improvement over its predecessor. It has also propelled its lead actress, Scarlett Johansson, to the top, making her Hollywood’s highest-grossing lead actor — a major milestone.



If you're looking for more entertainment this weekend, don’t forget to check out what’s streaming on Netflix and Viu. From K-dramas and animations to romance, there’s no shortage of series to dive into.



As always, Malay Mail has curated a list of this week’s top entertainment picks, from must-watch films and binge-worthy series to the latest music releases and books to curl up with. There’s something for everyone to enjoy this weekend.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (July 3 to July 6)

Jurassic World Rebirth F1: The Movie How To Train Your Dragon Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria M3GAN 2.0 Tak Ingin Usai Di Sini Godaan Setan Yang Terkutuk Love List 28 Years Later 3BHK

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (June 30 to July 6)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

Squid Game: Season 3 Oh My Ghost Clients: Season 1 Squid Game: Season 2 Our Unwritten Seoul: Limited Series Squid Game: Season 1 Upin & Ipin: The Helping Heroes: Season 2 Mercy For None: Limited Series Project: High Council: Season 1 Ms. Rachel: Season 1 The Princess’s Gambit: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

The First Night with the Duke Lambaian Huda Running Man (2025) Mitos Cinta Akira Only for Love 以爱为营 Revenged Love 逆爱 Fresh off the Sea 2 Feud Reborn 焕羽 Oh My Ghost Clients

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 2 to July 9)

HUNTR/X — Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me Saja Boys — Your Idol (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Fourtwnty — Mangu (w/ Charita Utami) Saja Boys — Soda Pop (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) sombr — back to friends RUMI — Free (w/ Jinu, Ejae, Andrew Choi, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) HUNTR/X — What It Sounds Like (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Naim Daniel — Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir (w/ Adnin Roslan) HUNTR/X — How It’s Done (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 2 to July 9)

Adrianna Cinta, Farouk Roman — Dalam Sujudku (Acoustic version) — From Dia Bukan Syurga Naim Daniel, Adnin Roslan — Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum — Calon Mantu Idaman Faris Adam — Stecu Stecu Batas Senja — Kita Usahakan Lagi Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii — mejikuhibiniu Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita Imran Ajmain — Seribu Tahun Lagi Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan

Source: kworb.net and Spotify Top 10/Spotify Top 10 Malay

Top 10 books of the week (June 27 to July 3)

Fiction

Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina) King of Envy by Ana Huang (Piatkus) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Vintage) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Powerless by Lauren Roberts (simon & schuster books for young readers) A Forgery of Fate by Elizabeth Lim (knopf books for young readers) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) Maybe This Is Love by Maria Mahat (Rumaa Books imprint IMAN Publication)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) Once Upon a Miao 3 by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) When I Was a Kid 3 by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon) Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Penguin Life) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest (Thought Catalog Books) The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson (Harper) A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing Sdn Bhd)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Pesuruh by Ahadiat Akashah (Roket Kertas Produksi) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) His Code Name Alpha 2 by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif) Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Nukilan biruni) Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) His Code Name Alpha by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH