KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Jurassic World: Rebirth has clobbered its way to the No. 1 spot at the local box office, keeping audiences nationwide on the edge of their seats.
Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film marks a notable improvement over its predecessor. It has also propelled its lead actress, Scarlett Johansson, to the top, making her Hollywood’s highest-grossing lead actor — a major milestone.
If you're looking for more entertainment this weekend, don’t forget to check out what’s streaming on Netflix and Viu. From K-dramas and animations to romance, there’s no shortage of series to dive into.
As always, Malay Mail has curated a list of this week’s top entertainment picks, from must-watch films and binge-worthy series to the latest music releases and books to curl up with. There’s something for everyone to enjoy this weekend.
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (July 3 to July 6)
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- F1: The Movie
- How To Train Your Dragon
- Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria
- M3GAN 2.0
- Tak Ingin Usai Di Sini
- Godaan Setan Yang Terkutuk
- Love List
- 28 Years Later
- 3BHK
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (June 30 to July 6)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
- Squid Game: Season 3
- Oh My Ghost Clients: Season 1
- Squid Game: Season 2
- Our Unwritten Seoul: Limited Series
- Squid Game: Season 1
- Upin & Ipin: The Helping Heroes: Season 2
- Mercy For None: Limited Series
- Project: High Council: Season 1
- Ms. Rachel: Season 1
- The Princess’s Gambit: Season 1
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
- The First Night with the Duke
- Lambaian Huda
- Running Man (2025)
- Mitos Cinta Akira
- Only for Love 以爱为营
- Revenged Love 逆爱
- Fresh off the Sea 2
- Feud
- Reborn 焕羽
- Oh My Ghost Clients
Source: Viu Frontpage
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 2 to July 9)
- HUNTR/X — Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me
- Saja Boys — Your Idol (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- Fourtwnty — Mangu (w/ Charita Utami)
- Saja Boys — Soda Pop (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- sombr — back to friends
- RUMI — Free (w/ Jinu, Ejae, Andrew Choi, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- HUNTR/X — What It Sounds Like (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- Naim Daniel — Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir (w/ Adnin Roslan)
- HUNTR/X — How It’s Done (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 2 to July 9)
- Adrianna Cinta, Farouk Roman — Dalam Sujudku (Acoustic version) — From Dia Bukan Syurga
- Naim Daniel, Adnin Roslan — Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir
- Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum — Calon Mantu Idaman
- Faris Adam — Stecu Stecu
- Batas Senja — Kita Usahakan Lagi
- Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii — mejikuhibiniu
- Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain
- Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita
- Imran Ajmain — Seribu Tahun Lagi
- Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan
Source: kworb.net and Spotify Top 10/Spotify Top 10 Malay
Top 10 books of the week (June 27 to July 3)
Fiction
- Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia)
- Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina)
- King of Envy by Ana Huang (Piatkus)
- Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia)
- A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Vintage)
- As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
- Powerless by Lauren Roberts (simon & schuster books for young readers)
- A Forgery of Fate by Elizabeth Lim (knopf books for young readers)
- Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial)
- Maybe This Is Love by Maria Mahat (Rumaa Books imprint IMAN Publication)
Non-Fiction
- Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)
- Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)
- Once Upon a Miao 3 by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)
- I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)
- When I Was a Kid 3 by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon)
- Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Penguin Life)
- Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)
- The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest (Thought Catalog Books)
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson (Harper)
- A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing Sdn Bhd)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
- Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni)
- Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
- Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Pesuruh by Ahadiat Akashah (Roket Kertas Produksi)
- Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- His Code Name Alpha 2 by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)
- Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Nukilan biruni)
- Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)
- Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
- His Code Name Alpha by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)
Source: MPH