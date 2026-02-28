BARCELONA, Feb 28 — Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon has opened up about the professional fallout she faced after calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, revealing that her activism has effectively shut her out of the US film industry.

Speaking ahead of the Goya Awards in Barcelona, the Thelma & Louise star disclosed that her outspoken stance led to her being dropped by her talent agency and deemed “impossible” to cast in major Hollywood productions.

“I was fired by my agency, specifically for marching and speaking out about Gaza, for asking for a ceasefire,” Sarandon said.

“It became impossible for me to even be on television. I don’t know if it’s changed lately, but I couldn’t do any major film or anything connected with Hollywood.

The 77-year-old actress was dropped by United Talent Agency (UTA) in late 2023 following her appearance at a pro-Palestine rally in New York City. Since then, Sarandon said she has had to look toward Europe to sustain her career.

“I found agents ultimately in England and in Italy, and I work there,” she explained, noting that she recently completed a film in Italy and a stage production at London’s Old Vic. Even in Europe, however, she faced resistance.

“I know the Italian director that just hired me was told not to hire me... He didn’t listen, but they had that conversation. Right now, I kind of specialise in tiny films with first-time directors and independent projects.”

Sarandon contrasted the “repression” she feels in the US with the political climate in Spain, praising the country’s leadership and its creative community for their vocal support of Gaza.

“In a place where you feel repression and censorship, to see Spain — to see the president and what he says and the support he’s giving... and to have actors like Javier Bardem come forward with such a strong voice — is so important to us in the United States,” she said.

Sarandon’s comments were made on February 27 during a press discussion before she received the International Goya Award, the Spanish Film Academy’s highest honour, recognising a storied career that includes Dead Man Walking and Atlantic City.