BUKIT KAYU HITAM, Feb 28 — Two more suspects have been arrested over the shooting of the vehicle carrying the commander of the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) here on Wednesday morning.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the latest arrests involved two local men, aged 51 and 58, who were detained here last night.

"Based on the earlier arrests and follow-up investigations, we identified two more suspects, leading to the arrests last night.

"In the first 24 hours, we are processing them and will seek a remand order after that period. That is the current status of the investigation,” he said at a press conference today.

Earlier, Saifuddin paid an official visit to the MCBA entry point at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex, which was also attended by MCBA director-general Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain and Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah.

Saifuddin said that in the aftermath of the shooting, commander SAC Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir told police he believed he had been tailed by unidentified individuals before the attack.

He said Mohd Nasaruddin also provided details on the physical appearance and demeanour of the individuals, enabling police to develop a profile and subsequently arrest the two suspects.

Police had earlier detained seven individuals, aged between 22 and 52, including a 22-year-old Thai woman, suspected of being involved in the case during several raids conducted here and in Padang Besar on the same day as the shooting.

On Wednesday, the Proton X70 sport utility vehicle driven by Mohd Nasaruddin was shot at around 5.40am at the slip road leading to Masjid Muhajirin here, about one kilometre from the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Two suspects on a motorcycle fired two shots, believed to have been discharged from a semi-automatic weapon. — Bernama