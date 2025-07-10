LOS ANGELES, July 10 — A24 and CMC Pictures are teaming up to bring an English-language version of the globally successful Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 to theatres in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand on August 22, the companies said yesterday.

The animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 overtook Pixar’s Inside Out 2 in February to become the highest-grossing animated film globally, according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan.

Ne Zha 2 amassed a total box office of 12.3 billion yuan (RM7.2 billion) including pre-sales and overseas earnings, making it the eighth highest box office film worldwide.

The English-language cast will include Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh. No other voice actors have been announced so far.

“I’m honoured to be part of Ne Zha 2, a landmark in Chinese animation and a powerful reminder of how universal our stories can be,” the Malaysian actor said in a statement.

The sequel film follows the first Ne Zha film from 2019 and is based on Chinese mythology.

The story follows Ne Zha, a rebellious young boy, who is feared by the gods and born to mortal parents with wild, uncontrolled powers.

He’s faced with an ancient force intent on destroying humanity and must grow up to become the hero the world needs.

The film, which will be released in IMAX and 3D, was written and directed by filmmaker Yang Yu, who also developed the first movie. Over 99 per cent of the mythological movie’s box office income came from mainland China, starkly in contrast to Hollywood films, which typically rely on a more global distribution strategy.

Ne Zha 2 is based on a 16th century Chinese novel The Investiture of the Gods, depicting a hero boy with magic power who tried to defend Chentangguan, a fortress town. — Reuters