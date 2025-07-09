SEOUL, July 9 — Netflix animated film Kpop Demon Hunters still has a grip on the collective consciousness it seems with seven songs from the soundtrack entering the Billboard Hot 100.

Charting highest is the track Golden by fictional girl group Huntrix at No.23, having debuted at No.81 a week ago said Billboard.

Close behind was Your Idol by Huntrix’s rival group Saja Boys at No.31.

Here’s the full list of the songs and their current Billboard rankings:

Golden – No.23

Your Idol — No.31

How It’s Done — No.42

Soda Pop – No.49

What It Sounds Like — No.55

Free — No.58

Takedown — No.64

The film has also been warmly received in South Korea doing well in local music charts and inspiring actual K-pop idols to do both song and dance covers.

A.C.E’s Junhee did a polished cover of Your Idol that has garnered over two million hits on YouTube.

Check out Junee’s cover as well as the other idols including from Monsta X, Enhypen, soloist Baekho as well as the lead actor Ahn Hyo-seop’s own cover of Free.