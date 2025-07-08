SEOUL, July 8 — Two more Seventeen members have confirmed their military service dates, namely Hoshi and Woozi.

Their agency Pledis Entertainment announced their enlistment dates in a statement on Weverse.

Hello.This is PLEDIS Entertainment.SEVENTEEN members HOSHI and WOOZI will be starting their mandatory military service starting this September. WOOZI is set to enlist for active duty on September 15, with HOSHI to follow on September 16. They are scheduled to participate in the “HOSHI X WOOZI FAN CONCERT [WARNING]” and the SEVENTEEN 5th Studio Album Yizhiyu video call fan signing as their last official activities before enlistment. Following the start of their military service, they will not be able to participate in SEVENTEEN’s group activities. However, they will continue to stay connected with CARAT through a variety of pre-recorded content.As numerous enlistees and their families will be present at the enlistment ceremony, we respectfully request that you refrain from visiting the site in person. Please send your heartfelt messages of farewell and encouragement for HOSHI and WOOZI through Weverse.We ask for your continued love and support for the artists and best wishes for their safe and healthy return. We will also strive to provide our artists with all the necessary support during this time.Thank you.

Woozi and Hoshi will enlist on September 15 and 16 respectively, and will be the third and fourth members to enlist.

Jeonghan and Wonwoo were the first two members of the group to enlist.

Seventeen is currently set to kick off their fanmeeting tour on July 11 in Seoul and celebrated its tenth anniversary as a group this year on May 26.