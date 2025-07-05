KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Australian actor Julian McMahon, best known for his roles in Nip/Tuck and Charmed, has died at the age of 56 following a private battle with cancer, Deadline reported.

According to the entertainment outlet, McMahon died in Clearwater, Florida, on July 2. His wife Kelly confirmed the news in a statement yesterday.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” she was quoted saying.

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

She added: “We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

McMahon, the son of former Australian Prime Minister William McMahon, rose to fame as Dr Christian Troy in Ryan Murphy’s Nip/Tuck (2003–2010) and as Cole Turner, a demon-turned-love-interest, in Charmed (2000–2005).

He also played the villain Victor Von Doom in Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007).

His most recent television appearance was in Netflix’s The Residence, which was recently cancelled after one season. He also starred in CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted until his departure in 2022.

At the time, McMahon told Deadline: “I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list.”

McMahon was previously married to Australian singer Dannii Minogue and Baywatch actress Brooke Burns, before marrying Kelly Paniagua in 2014. He is survived by his daughter Madison Elizabeth McMahon, 25, from his marriage to Burns.

His final red carpet appearance was on March 10 in Austin, Texas, where he promoted his film The Surfer alongside Nicolas Cage at the SXSW Film & TV Festival.