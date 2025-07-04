KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — As announced back in April, Malaysian Tamil-language film Jagat (2015) will return to the big screen for a nationwide re-release, in conjunction with its 10th anniversary, together with two new feature films serving as spiritual sequels titled Macai, a gritty crime drama, and Neer Mel Neruppu (Fire on Water), a satirical romantic drama.

Poketplay, the distributor behind all three films, has announced that Neer Mel Neruppu has been officially retitled as Blues.

This new title more accurately reflects the tone and spirit of the film’s latest edit — an audience-friendly cut shaped by insights gathered from festival screenings and feedback along the way.

Blues represents a fresh chapter in the trilogy, crafted to resonate more deeply and reach a broader audience.

In addition, to ensure each film receives the platform and attention it truly deserves, the release dates for all three titles have been rescheduled as follows:

Jagat – August 29, 2025

Macai – September 18, 2025

Blues – November 6, 2025

These newly announced dates have been strategically aligned with key cultural moments to maximise visibility and impact, with Jagat returning to cinemas during Merdeka month — a symbolic time for reflection and renewal.

Macai follows shortly after Malaysia Day, capturing the national spirit, while Blues arrives post-Deepavali, aiming to reach a broader audience amidst festive momentum.

The landmark Malaysian film Jagat, by director Sun-J Perumal, is widely regarded as one of the finest Tamil-language films produced in Malaysia, and anticipation for both Macai and Blues continues to build.

Save the dates — the cinematic journey begins, honouring the depth and diversity of Malaysian storytelling.