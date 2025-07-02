SEOUL, July 2 — South Korean police have cleared Ju Hak-nyeon, former member of K-pop boy group The Boyz, of prostitution allegations following an investigation.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the Gangnam Police Precinct confirmed today that Ju’s case would not be referred to prosecutors due to a lack of evidence.

Police said the individual who filed the complaint against Ju had only submitted online news articles as evidence, which they deemed insufficient to continue the investigation.

Ju’s exclusive contract with agency One Hundred Label was terminated last month after Japanese tabloid Shukan Bunshun reported that he had met privately with Japanese model and influencer Asuka Kirara, who has previously worked in the adult film industry.

Other reports accused Ju of engaging in prostitution, leading to a complaint filed on June 19 requesting a formal police investigation.

At the time, One Hundred Label cited “breach of trust” as its reason for ending Ju’s contract.

Ju has repeatedly denied the allegations of prostitution and illegal activities.

He has said he will file a civil suit against the reporter and media outlet that first published the allegations, as well as pursue legal action against his former agency and the individual who reported him to the police.

Ju debuted with The Boyz in 2017 and officially left the group earlier this year.