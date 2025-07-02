KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — K-pop boy group Zerobaseone will perform in Kuala Lumpur this November as part of their 2025 world tour Here & Now.

The group announced the tour dates on X, revealing stops across Asia including Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Fans in Malaysia can catch Zerobaseone live at Idea Live Arena on November 8, 2025.

The tour will kick off with a three-night show in Seoul from October 3 to 5 at the KSPO Dome.

Other stops include Bangkok’s Impact Challenger on October 18, Saitama Super Arena on October 29 and 30, Singapore Indoor Stadium on November 15, Taipei Arena on December 6 and Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Arena on December 20 and 21.

2025 ZEROBASEONE WORLD TOUR [????????????????&????????????]



???????????????????? OCT 03-05. 2025



KSPO DOME



???????????????????????????? OCT 18. 2025



IMPACT CHALLENGER



???????????????????????????? OCT 29-30. 2025



SAITAMA SUPER ARENA (STADIUM)



???????????????????? ???????????????????????? NOV 08. 2025



IDEA LIVE ARENA



???????????????????????????????????? NOV... pic.twitter.com/F7Cc0Sc6RK — ZEROBASEONE (@ZB1_official) July 2, 2025

Zerobaseone debuted in 2023 under WakeOne Entertainment after forming through Mnet’s survival show Boys Planet.

The nine-member group, known for hits such as In Bloom and Melting Point, has gained attention for their strong performances and vocal talent.

They quickly gained a massive fanbase with their energetic performances and catchy tracks, solidifying their position as one of K-pop’s rising fourth-generation acts.

More details on ticketing and seating for the Kuala Lumpur concert are expected to be announced soon.