LOS ANGELES, June 29 — Netflix’s Kpop Demon Hunters is still topping Netflix charts in various countries but what’s impressive is that the music from the show is also gaining traction on actual music charts.

Yesterday, the songs from the soundtrack were the highest charting K-pop songs on the Global Spotify chart.

Most streamed — the song Golden by the fictional girl group Huntrix with 3.45 million streams, followed by rival group Saja Boys’ Your Idol at 3.01 million.

Both songs also debuted on South Korea’s YouTube Music chart at no.14 and no.13 respectively and also charted on South Korea’s music streaming services Bugs, Genie and Flo.

Of the top eight K-pop songs on the Global Spotify chart, all were from the show’s soundtrack with just one exception: Aespa’s new single Dirty Work.

Sony Pictures Animation has also now made lyric videos to the songs from the soundtrack so fancs can enjoy singing along from the comfort of their living rooms.

Watch the playlist below: