KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — K‑pop sensation Blackpink released an official trailer for their upcoming “Deadline” world tour via their X account today.

The 28-second video, posted on the group’s official X account and other social media platforms today, offers a cinematic glimpse of what fans can expect from the new tour.

The trailer opens in a desert where member Rosé is seen using a payphone before cutting to scenes of all four members — Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé — driving through empty highways dressed in Western-inspired outfits.

This marks the group’s first major collective announcement since their Born Pink tour concluded in 2023 and reinforces their growing media presence.

Fans have taken to social media to speculate on setlists and tour concepts, highlighting the strong anticipation surrounding their return.

As Blackpink gears up to kick off “Deadline,” the K‑pop quartet continues to balance global stardom with ongoing individual pursuits.

“This is just the beginning,” said YG Entertainment in a statement, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

“Everyone involved went all-in to make this a world-class show.”

The trailer, shot on location in Lancaster, California and at a Hollywood studio, was created with the support of a renowned international production team, the group’s agency added.

The “Deadline” world tour will begin on July 5 at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi.

Blackpink will perform 31 shows across 16 cities, including major stops in Los Angeles, Paris, Bangkok and Tokyo.

The group is also set to debut a new single — their first in nearly three years — during the kickoff concert in Goyang.