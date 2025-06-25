SEOUL, June 25 – The members of K-pop group NewJeans can no longer perform as NJZ and pursue independent activities, following the confirmation by a South Korean today as they failed to appeal to the Supreme Court by today’s deadline.

Yonhap News Agency reported that under South Korean law, appeals to the Supreme Court must be lodged within seven days of an appellate ruling.

With no appeal submitted by the deadline, the injunction formally took effect today.

The Seoul High Court had on June 17 upheld a lower court’s decision in favour of NewJeans’ agency, ADOR, which sought to block the five members from signing their own advertising deals or launching solo music ventures.

The legal battle stems from a dispute that began last November when the group accused ADOR of breaching their exclusive contract.

In February, the group began operating independently under the name NJZ while continuing to challenge the terms of their management deal.

This comes as Korea Herald reproted that member Danielle made a public appearance at a luxury brand event in Japan accompanied by ADOR staff last week.

The 20-year-old Korean-Australian singer was in Kyoto on June 18 for the launch of Swiss watchmaker Omega’s Aqua Terra 30mm collection, where she appeared as a global ambassador for the brand.

According to South Korean news outlet Sports Chosun, ADOR arranged the appearance well in advance as part of Danielle’s endorsement commitments.

Danielle has been a global ambassador for Omega since 2024, prior to the group’s contract dispute with the agency.



