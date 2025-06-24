KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — A cryptic billboard message reading “Malaysia, Are You Okay?” in Bukit Bintang has sent local fans of legendary emo band My Chemical Romance (MCR) into a frenzy of excitement and speculation.

The billboard, located above McDonald’s, was first captured in a short 14-second video shared on Threads and later circulated widely on X.

X user Nat Yong posted a clip showing the LED billboard transition from a plain black screen to the enigmatic message, accompanied by a rose symbol, before cutting to another ad.

Similar ads have reportedly appeared in Bangsar and along the MEX Highway, adding to the intrigue.

Fans speculate: Is MCR making a comeback?

Despite the lack of context, fans quickly linked the gothic fonts, black background, and rose symbol to MCR. Notably, the band’s official merchandise website features a “Dying Rose T-Shirt” with a similar design.

The phrase “Are You Okay?” also recalls the chorus of MCR’s 2004 hit single I’m Not Okay (I Promise).

The cryptic ads have sparked speculation among fans, with many hoping this signals a return of the “Black Parade” band for a concert in Malaysia.

MCR’s only Malaysian performance was in 2007 at Stadium Merdeka, where over 10,000 fans gathered, as reported by The Star.

While some fans suspect it might be a tribute concert—similar to one organised by local indie collective Atas Angin in 2023—others are holding out hope for an official MCR show.

Adding fuel to the fire, Warner Music Malaysia has been sharing MCR-related content on their social media platforms, further stoking anticipation.

According to the band’s official website, MCR is currently on a North American tour, which began on July 11 in Seattle and will conclude on September 13 in Tampa, Florida.

The band recently announced their South America 2026 Tour, which kicks off on January 22 in Colombia and wraps up in São Paulo on February 5.

Some of the comments on TikTok from local social media users on the cryptic billboard ad. — Screenshot via TikTok.

About My Chemical Romance

Formed in New Jersey in 2001, MCR consists of Gerard Way (vocals), Ray Toro (lead guitar), Frank Iero (rhythm guitar), and Mikey Way (bass). The band is regarded as one of the most influential rock acts of the 2000s, particularly within the emo and pop-punk genres, though they have occasionally distanced themselves from the “emo” label.

Their breakout 2004 album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge featured hits such as I’m Not Okay (I Promise), Helena, and The Ghost of You. Their 2006 concept album The Black Parade achieved massive success with tracks like Famous Last Words and Welcome to the Black Parade.

MCR has a notable connection to Malaysia, having collaborated with local rap-rock band Pop Shuvit, who toured with MCR in 2008. In 2023, Pop Shuvit released a single titled Space Between Us featuring Butterfingers’ Emmet and MCR’s Ray Toro, who played lead guitar and produced the track.

While the mystery surrounding the billboards remains unresolved, fans are hopeful for an announcement that will bring MCR back to Malaysia. For now, the cryptic message continues to captivate audiences and spark conversations online.