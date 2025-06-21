SEOUL, June 21 — Fans of South Korean actor/singer Lee Jun-young can look forward to him visiting Kuala Lumpur this coming August 30.

Lee announced his Asian tour yesterday where he will also visit Taipei, Macau and Jakarta before coming to KL.

Ticketing details have not been announced as yet but fans should follow Lee’s agency Billions for updates.

Lee first entered the South Korean entertainment scene as a member of K-pop group UKISS before joining project group UNB after appearing on the survival show The Unit.

His supporting actor role in Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines alongside IU and Park Bogum gained him notice as well as his roles in two other Netflix series that came out this year, Melo Movie and Weak Hero Class 2.