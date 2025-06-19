KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — A tribute concert for the late Malaysian icon Tan Sri P. Ramlee is set to take place this September 20, featuring some of the country’s top performers and maestros.

The Konsert Legasi P. Ramlee, which will be held at the Mega Star Arena Kuala Lumpur in Sungei Wang Plaza, promises an immersive experience that blends classic, contemporary, and pop elements into a theatrical, cinematic, and emotionally resonant performance.

The concert will feature four renowned local music maestros — composers and music directors Datuk Mokhzani Ismail, Datuk Ramli MS, and Helen Yap, along with acclaimed jazz pianist Michael Veerapen, who will conduct a 60-piece orchestra during the show.

There will also be performances by a dynamic lineup of legendary and contemporary artists, including Datuk Jamal Abdillah, Datuk Zainal Abidin, Ella, Mimi Fly, Nadeera, and Liza Hanim.

Audiences can expect over 30 timeless P. Ramlee songs, reinterpreted through a mix of medleys, duets, and solo performances. Some songs will retain their original arrangements, while others will feature modern musical stylings that stay true to their essence.

Additionally, the concert will feature special appearances by three celebrated P. Ramlee tribute performers — P. Radhi, Danie Hasbullah, and Musly Ramlee.

Founders of TanahAir Films, Datuk Khairul Anwar Salleh (Left) and Adlin Aman Ramlie (Right). — Picture courtesy of TanahAir Films.

Konsert Legasi P. Ramlee is organised by TanahAir Films Sdn Bhd, founded by prominent media figure Datuk Khairul Anwar Salleh and well-known actor-director Adlin Aman Ramlie.

The concert is part of their ‘Projek Perdana P. Ramlee’, an ambitious multi-platform initiative designed to honour the artistic brilliance and cultural legacy of P. Ramlee and his contemporaries.

Khairul said the concert marks the second phase of the Projek Perdana P. Ramlee initiative, which began with the launch of their Legasi Podcast in September 2024.

“This concert is more than just entertainment. It is a bridge between generations, a revival of timeless artistic values, and a heartfelt tribute to one of the greatest cultural figures in our nation’s history,” said Khairul.

Adlin added that the concert is not only a nostalgic homage, but also a bold reinvention:

“This will be an unforgettable evening that transports audiences back to the golden era of Malay music — reimagined through the lens of four brilliant musical minds.

“It will revive the spirit of P. Ramlee not only in melody, but through every scene, every moment, and every emotional beat,” said Adlin.

Although ticket prices have yet to be announced, tickets for Konsert Legasi P. Ramlee will go on sale next Friday, June 27, via https://www.ticket2u.com.my/.