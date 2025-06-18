BANGKOK, June 18 — Thai actor Prom Ratchapat Worasarn has been dropped by his management agency YWPB Official, after allegations of sexual misconduct – including his teenage fans.

The agency said it conducted a thorough inquiry with Prom Ratchapat, who has featured in Thai series like Jack & Joker: U Steal My Heart! and En Of Love.

YWPB added that it has reviewed all related content, including images and conversations circulating online.

“As a result, YWPB and Prom Ratchapat have mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the company, effective immediately, to allow him the time and space needed to address the situation appropriately,” it was quoted by Singapore-based The Straits Times as saying in a June 15 media statement.

Social media screenshots have been circulating online since June 14 alleging the 26-year-old to have plied several young women with alcoholic drinks and later, having unprotected sex, several news outlets reported.

One post claimed Prom refused to use a condom, calling it a “waste of plastic”.

Another claimed she paid for emergency contraceptive pills, but subsequently got pregnant.

One more claimed Prom told a woman to have an abortion for a child he fathered, adding that he refused to even allow his name on the birth certificate if she chose to keep the baby.

The actor who had 1.3 million followers on his Instagram has reportedly unfollowed everyone on the platform.





