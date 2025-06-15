KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The upcoming ‘Empat Live in Kuala Lumpur 2025’ concert will unite siblings Ziana Zain and Anuar Zain, along with their niece Ernie Zakri and nephew-in-law Syamel, on one stage for the very first time.

Speaking about the concert, which will take place at Mega Star Arena in Bukit Bintang here on Oct 18, Anuar said it is a tribute to their family’s artistic journey, while also establishing themselves as a brand in the local music industry.

“’Empat’ (four) isn’t just a number. It’s a collaboration among four artistes from the same family. We hope it will become a legacy and a historic moment for us.

“We also hope it will be something people talk about for a long time,” he said at a press conference recently.

To further excite fans, the four will also be releasing a brand-new single in conjunction with the concert, centered around the theme of universal love and composed by Edry Abdul Halim.

Anuar, who worked with Edry about 15 years ago on the hit song ‘Sedetik Lebih’, described him as a smart and experienced songwriter and composer.

“When we met Edry, he gave us two song options. But one of them really captured our hearts. Without saying much, the four of us immediately agreed once we heard it,” he said.

Anuar added that Edry understood the vocal characteristics of all four singers and crafted an arrangement that suited them well, which made the recording process smooth from start to finish.

The concert will be directed by Jennifer Thompson while the music director is Lee Sze Wan. — Picture via ticket2u

Organised by Anuar Zain Network in collaboration with Altus ProHouse, ‘Konsert Empat Live In Kuala Lumpur 2025’ is expected to be one of the most memorable music events of the year.

Meanwhile, Ziana said the concert not only fulfills the dreams of loyal fans who have supported their artistic journeys but also marks a special moment for their family.

“We want this concert to be the most meaningful moment in their (fans’) lives and ours too. Hopefully, it becomes a beautiful story to be remembered even when we are no longer here,” she said, adding the concert is expected to feature over 20 songs which they will perform solo or as a duet or group.

Ernie, who grew up watching her uncle and aunt performing on stage, described the concert as a dream come true.

“When I was told the concert was going to happen, I felt a mix of emotions – touched, overwhelmed and proud. This is a major moment in my life,” she said.

Only 15 percent of the tickets for the concert are now remaining since they went on sale on April 25 and are available at www.ticket2u.com.my/empatkl. — Bernama