SEOUL, June 13 — Thousands of fans of BTS will today mark the K-pop supergroup’s anniversary, with all but one member now finished with their mandatory military service and a return to performance likely imminent.

The septuplet BTS, South Korea’s most lucrative musical act, has been on a self-described hiatus since 2022 while its members separately completed their military service, which is mandatory in the South for all men under 30.

Thousands of fans of the K-pop supergroup have been gathering in Seoul this week, as four members of the band wrapped up their army duties and reentered civilian life.

A final member Suga, who was doing alternative service for health reasons, is due to be released next week.

Fans of K-pop boy band BTS wait for members Jimin and Jungkook at an outdoor sporting facility in Yeoncheon June 11, 2025, shortly before their release from 18 months of South Korean military service. — AFP pic

The group will also hold its annual Festa celebration today, which marks the anniversary of their debut and attracts thousands of fans, collectively known as Army, to South Korea.

The main event is being held in a massive event space in Goyang, just outside of Seoul, with local authorities saying they had set up “photo spots” across the entire city, “turning the whole city into an extended festival stage”.

“We warmly welcome Army fans from around the world who will be visiting the city,” said mayor Lee Dong-hwan.

Fans have also been gathering in Seoul outside the group’s agency Hybe’s headquarters, which have been wrapped with the slogan “WE ARE BACK”.

With the fan frenzy in full swing, a Chinese woman was briefly detained, police said yesterday, for a possible attempted break in at BTS singer Jungkook’s luxury apartment in Seoul, just hours after he was released from military service.

Jungkook and Jimin of K-pop supergroup BTS salute at an outdoor sporting facility in Yeoncheon June 11, 2025, shortly after their release from 18 months of South Korean military service. — AFP pic

Hybe happy

The fans may be excited for a reunion, but no one is more thrilled by the pending return to performance of BTS than their agency, Hybe, which stands to see a sharp rebound in earnings.

Before their military service, Hybe’s CEO Lee Jae-sang said that the band’s contribution to the company’s revenue was exactly 95 per cent, adding that “as of 2024, it is estimated to be under 20 per cent”.

But analysts are predicting a surge in profits with the group’s return.

“Hybe recorded its first earnings decline during BTS’s military service period, but with the group’s full return, profits are expected to grow by around 150 per cent over the next two years through 2026,” said Lee Ki-hoon, an analyst at Hana Securities.

“With BTS resuming a large-scale world tour, Hybe’s operating profit is projected to rise 71 per cent on-year to 462 billion won (RM1.4 billion) next year,” Hwang Ji-won from IM Securities told AFP.

A Philippine fan of K-pop megastar V poses for a photo in front of a bus with a picture of him at an outdoor sporting facility in Chuncheon June 10, 2025, after he and band member RM were released from 18 months of South Korean military service. — AFP pic

The comeback also coincides with signs that China’s unofficial ban on Korean pop culture — imposed in retaliation after Seoul allowed deployment of a US-made THAAD missile defence system — may be easing under South Korea’s new administration.

South Korea’s new President Lee Jae-myung took office in a snap election last week, promising a more pragmatic diplomacy than his hawkish predecessor.

If so, experts say, with China being a key market for K-pop, concert attendance is expected to soar.

“Considering the scale of the tour that was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 and the pent-up demand, the group (BTS) is expected to draw at least 3 million concertgoers,” added Hwang. — AFP