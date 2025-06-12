SEOUL, June 12 — A South Korean couple hit the ₩2 billion (RM6.3 million) jackpot thanks to a dream starring actor Byeon Woo-seok — and the star himself had the perfect response.

It all started with a scratch card and a very starry dream.

South Korean news outlet Osen reported that Mr A, a regular lottery buyer, was in for the surprise of his life when his wife casually handed him a Spitto 2000 ticket worth ₩2 billion.

The kicker? She’d dreamt of the Lovely Runner actor the night before.

In her dream, Byeon apparently made a glowing entrance — literally — with a halo, shouting her name and handing her a prize with a warm hug at some glittering event. Move over, fairy godmother.

“She couldn’t believe it,” Mr A reportedly said, recalling how his wife was still in shock when he got home from shopping.

Mr A also gave Byeon a grateful shoutout to Byeon, thanking him for the dreamlike twist of fate.

“Thank you, Byeon Woo-seok, for bringing luck to our family,’ he said.

The story spread faster than you can scratch a lotto ticket, which saw people flooding social media with comments such as “Woo-seok, I'm dreaming about you right now,” “I dream about you all the time, why not me?” and “Please appear in my dream too.”

The icing on the cake? Byeon saw the viral post and cheekily replied, “I will run after waiting.”

With his upcoming role in 21st Century Great Lady, Byeon may be heading for more dream appearances (and maybe even more lucky wins).