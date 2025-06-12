KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Swedish-Lebanese Islamic singer Maher Zain has expressed his excitement about returning to Malaysia for not just one, but two shows as part of his 2025 South-east Asia Tour.

It has been six years since his last tour around Malaysia in 2019, when tickets sold out across four cities within minutes.

Known for his uplifting music and messages of hope, unity, and faith, Maher will serenade fans this August 16 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, followed by another show on August 23 at Universiti Malaysia Sabah Chancellor’s Hall in Kota Kinabalu.

Before the Sabah concert, the multi-platinum artist will also perform at The Star Theatre in Singapore on August 21.

Return to Malaysia

Speaking to local media via an online session during his South-east Asia Tour press conference yesterday, Maher shared his excitement about returning to Malaysia — a country he described as an “exceptionally important chapter” in his career.

Malaysia was among the first countries to embrace him and his music — so much so that his 2009 debut album Thank You Allah went multi-platinum in both Malaysia and Indonesia.

“I’m so happy and I’m so excited because Malaysia is always very special and dear to my heart.

“Since the beginning actually.

“It is always a pleasure to feel welcomed whenever I come to Malaysia for sure,” Maher said.

With just two months before his return, the 43-year-old also mentioned that he needs to start practising his Bahasa Malaysia (BM).

“Please don’t ask me to sing or speak in BM right now because I need to work on it a little bit. I need to refresh my memory,” he joked during the press conference.

Over the course of his career, Maher has released an extensive discography, which includes several hit songs in BM, such as Insha Allah, Sepanjang Hidupku (For the Rest of My Life) and Ku MilikMu.

Using his platform to voice out

Maher, who believes music can bring people closer together, is also using his platform to speak up about the plight of Palestinians — a theme he frequently includes in his concerts.

“I always try to use my platform to speak and to raise awareness.

“We cannot forget — it’s very easy to just, like, move on (from the issues), we can just turn off our phones but our brothers and sisters in Palestine, they cannot just turn off their phones and go about with their lives.

“It’s the least we can do and I’m doing it in my own ways and I urge everyone, the media, writers, content creators, whoever, to keep spreading the word and speak up on what’s going on there,” Maher said.

He added that it’s sometimes difficult for him to perform his songs of solidarity for Palestine live, as they often remind him of the situation there.

Aside from his BM and solidarity songs, Maher will also perform some of his latest singles during his Malaysia shows, including Qalbi Fil Madinah, Maly Siwak, and Rahmatun Lil’Alameen.

Tickets for Maher Zain’s Malaysia shows are priced from RM158.

They will go on sale today from 12pm for pre-registered buyers, while public sales will begin on June 13 from 12pm onwards.

For more information on Maher Zain’s South-east Asia Tour, visit https://maherzainseatour.com/.