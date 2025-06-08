LOS ANGELES, June 8 — Actor and musician Jared Leto is facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour from nine women, according to a report published by online publication Air Mail.

The claims, said to span almost 20 years, include accounts from women who allege the incidents took place when they were teenagers.

The Air Mail investigation includes on-the-record and anonymous sources, and suggests that such allegations have long circulated informally within the entertainment industry.

“It’s been an open secret for a long time,” a source reportedly said.

Leto, known for his roles in Dallas Buyers Club and Suicide Squad, is also the frontman of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2014 for his portrayal of Rayon, a transgender woman with HIV, in Dallas Buyers Club.

He has remained active in both music and film, with recent appearances in Morbius and plans for upcoming projects.

In a statement to the outlet, a representative for Leto denied any wrongdoing, saying his communications with those involved were not sexual or inappropriate.

The representative also disputed one claim that a woman had later applied to work for Leto; she denied doing so.

Responding to wider concerns raised in the article, Leto’s publicist said the actor “has not had a drink or used drugs in over 35 years”.

No criminal charges have been filed in relation to the allegations.

Leto has not made a personal statement on the matter.