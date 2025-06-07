KUALA LUMPUR, June 7— Malaysian model and fashion entrepreneur Sharminidevi Parameispran, better known as Sharwita, has returned from her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival with renewed aspirations to position Malaysia as a global hub for fashion, film, and sustainable development.

Sharwita, who graced the red carpet at the premiere of the Japanese film Exit 8 on May 18 during the 78th Cannes Film Festival in France, also drew international attention to Malaysian craftsmanship through her collaborations with prominent designers and brands, including The Atelier by Prof Datuk Jimmy Choo and Malaysian jewellery retailer Thamarai Jewels.

“As a proud Malaysian, I want to build a bridge between our fashion and tourism industries and the global creative scene. We have the talent, culture, and potential to become a fashion capital of Southeast Asia,” she told Bernama in an interview recently.

She stunned on the red carpet in a custom gown by Jimmy Choo’s The Atelier and adorned herself with an exclusive diamond-studded necklace, earrings, bracelet, and ring from Thamarai Jewels’ Celestia Radiant Collection, created specifically for her Cannes appearance.

Thamarai Jewels’ chief financial and strategic officer, Amjad Ashraf Abdul Rakesh, said Cannes provided an ideal platform to showcase Malaysian artistry on a global scale.

“Thamarai Jewels is honoured to be the official jewellery partner for our Brand Ambassador, Sharwita. Cannes symbolises elegance and exclusivity, which are values that mirror our brand,” he said.

He added that the specially designed set of ornaments worn by Sharwita was not displayed elsewhere and attracted interest from international media.

“She was our inspiration. Even global outlets asked about the jewellery she wore. Sharwita is the first Malaysian to showcase an Indian-inspired jewellery brand at a global event,” he said.

Sharwita’s time in France included being featured on Getty Images, participating as a showstopper in a red carpet fashion event on May 20, and attending an exclusive superyacht networking session in Monaco, overlooking the Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit.

She also connected with Indian actor and model Taha Shah Badussha, who is part of the cast of Heeramandi, a 2024 Hindi-language period drama series streamed by Netflix.

“Taha Shah told me he would love to visit Malaysia and promote our country. It was truly an honour to see our nation’s appeal recognised,” she said.

“I will advocate for sustainability in fashion through design ethics, eco-materials, and responsible production,” she said.

Sharwita is also working on establishing a fashion tourism forum under her brand Le Fashion Secret to empower local talents, including grassroots designers and aspiring models.

“My aim is to create an ecosystem that links Malaysian talent with global designers, media, and fashion houses,” she said.

“This initiative is timely as Malaysia is the ASEAN Chair for 2025 and is preparing to host Visit Malaysia Year 2026. More than glamour, Cannes gave me global visibility and a responsibility to open doors for the next generation of Malaysians in the fashion and creative industries,” she added. — Bernama