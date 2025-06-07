PETALING JAYA, June 7 — K-pop fans in Malaysia have a date to mark: Doh Kyung Soo, the acclaimed main vocalist of EXO, will return to Kuala Lumpur this August with his first-ever solo concert tour, 2025 Doh Kyung Soo Asia Concert Tour . The show is scheduled for 30 August at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.

This marks DO’s first full-scale solo concert in Malaysia, following the overwhelming response to his 2024 fan concert, which sold out and left fans hoping for more. The new tour is positioned as a key step in the artist’s solo journey, promising a deeper musical experience that reflects his growth and individuality beyond group activities.

Known for his rich vocals and understated charisma, DO is expected to deliver a carefully curated setlist and performance style that leans into his emotional depth and storytelling. Organisers have made it clear that this is a concert focused squarely on the music — there will be no soundcheck or send-off events, in contrast to typical fan engagements.

2025 Doh Kyung Soo Asia Concert Tour poster. — Picture courtesy of Altus Prohouse

Tickets will go on sale June 9 at 12pm via BookMyShow, with prices ranging from RM488 to RM988. Purchasers in the top two tiers (Cat 1 and Cat 2) will receive a limited-edition tour pouch, while all attendees will get a set of exclusive photo cards. A total of 600 fans will also be selected through a lucky draw to receive a premium pass and lanyard, which includes access to a customised photo booth experience on-site.

With a fanbase that’s followed him from idol to actor to soloist, DO’s upcoming stop in Malaysia is shaping up to be one of the tour’s most anticipated nights.