KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The 2024 local film Memoir Seorang Guru will receive a sequel set to be released in 2026, according to a recent announcement during the 2025 Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (KLIBF) — coinciding with the source novel’s re-launch.

The sequel will see the return of renowned Malaysian actor Datuk Rosyam Nor in the lead role as Cikgu Sunan, a hard-headed school teacher.

“There were many requests from fans for the story to continue, as there were still many unanswered questions.

“There were also requests from schools for a continuation, as Memoir Seorang Guru was shown in schools as a motivational film for students, teachers, and parents,” producer Datuk Arisz Ab Rahman told Malay Mail.

Netflix has also expressed interest in acquiring the sequel, noting the success of the first film on the platform.

“It is rare for a Malay film to trend at No. 1 for 12 consecutive days, and the film received a strong positive response from audiences in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

“These reasons inspired us to make the sequel,” added Arisz.

The new film will continue to explore the journey of Cikgu Sunan and his students, diving deeper into the events leading up to the tragedy that struck him, as well as what followed — moments left unexplored in the original movie.

Arisz believes these new scenes will be even more impactful than those in the first film.

Memoir Seorang Guru is an adaptation of the 2008 novel by Azizi Abdullah, produced by Tanah Merah Ventures Sdn Bhd. It earned RM 814,733.58 ticket collection upon its release in cinemas last year.

The story was praised for its heartfelt narrative and authentic portrayal of a teacher-student relationship.

“Perhaps in future Memoir Seorang Guru films, other teachers may be featured.

“If the sequel receives strong support, the series could become a brand like Marvel — telling different stories about teachers and students,” said Arisz.

Though no exact release date has been announced yet for the 2026 sequel, stay tuned for updates in the coming months.

In the meantime, you can revisit this heartwarming tale, which is still streaming on Netflix.



