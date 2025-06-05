KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 – South Korean hip-hop and R&B star Jay Park has today announced that Malaysian acts Joe Flizzow and Dolla will be special guests at his upcoming “2025 World Tour [Serenades & Body Rolls]” concert in Kuala Lumpur.

Joe Flizzow, a veteran of Malaysia’s hip-hop scene, is expected to bring his signature style and lyrical energy to the stage, while girl group Dolla, currently enjoying chart success with their single “MWA”, will showcase their fierce vocals and dynamic choreography.

“Joe Flizzow’s been my brother for a long time, and Dolla’s been making big moves out here. I’m excited to share the stage with both of them and show love to all the fans in Malaysia,” Park said in a statement here.

The show is scheduled to take place on June 14 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur, and promises an exciting mix of international and local talent.

The Kuala Lumpur concert is part of Jay Park’s extensive tour across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and is expected to be one of the standout events of the year.

Jay Park is a trailblazer in the global music scene, having founded influential Korean labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC, and more recently, MORE VISION.

He has also gained international acclaim with hits like “MOMMAE” and “All I Wanna Do”, which have amassed hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.

In addition to his music career, Jay Park was the first Asian artist signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and was honoured with the “Game Changer” award by the Smithsonian in 2019.



