TOKYO, June 3 — Japanese pop icon Ayumi Hamasaki has denied rumours that Tesla CEO Elon Musk fathered one of her children, following online speculation linking her to the billionaire entrepreneur.

The 46-year-old singer addressed the claims in a series of Instagram Stories yesterday, clarifying that Musk is not the father of her children, amid growing curiosity after reports surfaced that Musk had a child with an unnamed J-pop star.

“My child’s father is not Elon Musk,” AsiaOne wrote citing her posts, where she acknowledged the speculation and added that she understood why her name had come up in discussions.

“My mother laughed at me and said, ‘The news seems like it’s about Ayu-chan,’” Hamasaki shared, saying she would have thought the same if she were someone else.

“I’ll put my image aside and I’ll deny this properly because it would be no good if my child were to Google it someday,” she added.

She also said she has been receiving a “storm” of amused messages reacting to her denial on social media.

The speculation began after a New York Times report quoted Musk’s ex-girlfriend Ashley St Clair, who claimed the tech mogul said he fathered a child with a J-pop star and was open to giving his sperm to others.

Musk, 53, has 14 children, including one with St Clair, an author and political commentator.

Hamasaki, one of Japan’s most prominent and private celebrities, has never disclosed the identity of the fathers of her two children, further fuelling public interest.

The pop star, known as the “Empress of J-pop,” has sold millions of records since her debut in the late 1990s.