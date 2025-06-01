KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Indian movie icon Kamal Haasan has set the bar high for his upcoming film Thug Life, declaring it an evolution of his craft that will surpass his iconic 1987 masterpiece Nayakan.

The actor, who came to Malaysia on Saturday to promote the film, which is slated for theatrical release on June 5 by DMY Creation, shared his insights during an exclusive interview with Malay Mail.

Reflecting on the challenge of living up to his past success of Nayakan directed by the genius Mani Ratnam who is a close friend, Kamal said their shared goal was always to push boundaries.

“The demography has expanded, and we, as technicians, I as an actor, and he (Mani) as a director, have evolved over time.

“Our first challenge is to surpass Nayakan many times over. To prove our evolution, the starting point must be that it has to be better than Nayakan,” he said.

Kamal and Mani’s collaboration on Thug Life marks their first project together in 38 years, raising hopes among fans for yet another cinematic milestone from the legendary duo.

When asked about moments of synergy with his team, especially with Mani, Kamal said: “Every day, when something to be proud of on set happens, we don’t show it. We keep a cold face,” he said with a laugh.

“You can’t keep applauding your work because you’ll lose focus. Instead, you have to review it again, even if it’s bitter criticism. You accept it and try to make it better.”

For Kamal, collaboration is the lifeblood of filmmaking.

“Without co-efficient traction, there wouldn’t be any kinetic movement forward; that’s why collaboration is essential. I can’t become a fan of my ideas.

“There has to be critique. Whether it’s costumes, the way a character’s hair is parted, or camera angles, everyone contributes to the process—from the director to the editor and the technicians,” he said.

Kamal Haasan's unwavering passion for cinema shines through, especially when discussing what’s next on his journey with Malay Mail. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

A potential reunion with Rajinikanth

Discussing Mani's approach to filmmaking and how he selects his cast, Kamal praised the director’s unwavering dedication to storytelling.

“If Mani Ratnam finds a compelling story and feels either of us or both of us—is the right fit, he will consider it,”

“He doesn’t craft stories for stars; he crafts them for the characters. That’s what I admire most about him.”

When asked about the possibility of a reunion with Rajinikanth under Mani’s direction, Kamal reflected on the director’s ethos.

“A good director should never be compelled to do anything beyond his passion,” he said.

“Mani Ratnam should continue to create the kind of cinema he believes in, not what others expect of him.”

RKFI’s legacy of innovation

As the founder of Raj Kamal Films International (RKFI), Kamal takes immense pride in the production house’s groundbreaking contributions to Indian cinema.

“Tell me, how many production companies run by a star have introduced first-time heroes?” he asked.

“Sathyaraj broke into the industry as a hero through us. RKFI takes pride in introducing talents like him, who started in villain roles.”

Kamal also cited the 1994 film Magalir Mattum, where women were the protagonists.

“We take pride in that,” he said.

“I played a small role in it, more like a sticker you put on your product in that film.

As the visionary behind Raj Kamal Films International, Kamal Haasan takes pride in the studio's transformative impact on Indian cinema. — Picture courtesy of DMY Creation

A love for cinema

Kamal’s passion for cinema remains his driving force — this was evident when he was asked about his immediate next.

“First, let me enjoy the fruit or applause you’re going to give me. That’s the ‘protein’ that drives me to move forward,” he said.

When it comes to unwinding, Kamal prefers watching great films.

“When I want to unwind, watching a great film—one without me in it—is my intoxicant.

“Seeing someone else excel, even surpass me, challenges and motivates me.”

“When I’m not shooting, I’m watching films—sometimes four films a day, continuously for a week. I still find time to meet my friends and write,” he said.

On unrealised dream projects

On the potential revival of his unrealised projects, such as Marmayogi and Maruthanayagam, which remain etched in the collective memory of Indian cinema enthusiasts, Kamal said he wouldn’t mind if the younger generation takes over on such ambitious ventures.

“There should be [a chance for them],” he said, acknowledging the industry’s collaborative nature.

“Our industry is like a family, and when my peers advise me that it’s not the right time for a project, I listen to them because they are investing their resources alongside me.”

The veteran actor-director expressed hope that, under the right circumstances, these projects could eventually materialise.

“If the circumstances align, with your blessings, I hope these movies will see the light of day,” he added, his words carrying both optimism and gratitude.

Both Marmayogi and Maruthanayagam were announced with much fanfare, promising to push the boundaries of storytelling and cinematic scale.

However, despite early progress, these films faced insurmountable hurdles, leaving fans and the industry yearning for their completion.

Exploring survival and identity

Reflecting on the themes of survival and identity in Thug Life—which echo the powerful motifs from Nayakan, Kamal also opened up about playing a man pushed to the edge, both on screen and in real life.

When asked about being pushed to the edge outside of his roles, Kamal acknowledged the challenges and controversies he’s faced over the years.

“I don’t have to play it. I’m a man who has been pushed to the edge many times. I don’t need to say when or how, but if you look closely, you can see—I’ve seen it all.”

For him, fighting back is rooted in steadfastness.

“In this job, there has been honesty, dedication, and truth. No one can mess with that. They can’t punish me for that,” he said, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to his principles.

It was a packed press conference when Kamal Haasan came to Malaysia on May 31 to promote his latest film Thug Life, which is slated for theatrical release on June 5 by DMY Creation. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The call for film appreciation

As a parting thought, Kamal urged greater recognition for cinema as an art form.

“I urge organisations like yours to promote film appreciation. Many films haven’t received the recognition they deserve,” he said.

“Good cinema is the protein in our diet; we can’t survive on starch alone.”

With Thug Life poised to redefine his legacy, Kamal’s commitment to innovation and collaboration ensures that audiences are in for a cinematic treat—one that could indeed surpass even the timeless masterpiece that is Nayakan.

DMY Creation is a major film distribution company in Malaysia, particularly known for distributing Hindi and Tamil films.

The company, founded by Datuk Mohamed Yusoff, is also involved in bridging cultures through entertainment, fostering connections between Malaysian and Indian film industries.