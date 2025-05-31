KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Mano Maniam, the revered Malaysian actor, educator, and cultural advocate whose five-decade career left an indelible mark on the country’s performing arts, died last night at the age of 79.

Born in Ipoh in 1945, Mano’s lifelong passion for the stage was sparked by the vibrant bangsawan and sandiwara roadshows he watched as a child.

His discovery of Shakespeare during his school years at ACS Ipoh became a defining influence, leading him back to the same school as a teacher who inspired countless young minds.

To many, Mano was best known for his warm portrayal of “Uncle Chan” in the late-1990s and early 2000s television series Kopitiam, a role that endeared him to a broad audience and introduced him to a new generation of fans.

Yet his artistic reach extended far beyond television.

A commanding presence on stage and screen, Mano was equally at home performing Shakespearean leads and Beckett monologues as he was appearing in international productions like Anna and the King and Netflix’s Marco Polo.

His roles in notable Malaysian films such as Mat Gelap (1990), Kolumpo (2013) and Barbarian Invasion (2021) further showcased his versatility.

Known for his deep, resonant voice and quiet intensity, Mano was more than a performer; he was a mentor and a cultural bridge across ethnic communities through his work in English and Tamil dramas.

Even in his later years, Mano remained devoted to the arts.

He continued to teach acting — most notably to senior citizens at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre — and lent his voice to narration projects, including the poetic Meniti Cakerawala: The Science & Romance of the Cosmos just last year.

Tributes from across Malaysia’s arts and cultural sectors have poured in, recognising Mano Maniam’s profound influence and the warmth he brought to every role and interaction.

In a Facebook post, The Actors Studio wrote:

“To the world, he was Moonshee in Anna and the King. To Malaysians, he was Uncle Chandran in the hit sitcom Kopitiam. To theatre folks, he was just Mano...

“An extraordinary actor who has been in many of our productions, a giving educator who has taught at our academy, and above all a great human being. Always there, always generous with his wisdom, words and time. Always kind.

“Joe & Faridah just saw him recently and made plans to work together in 2026. Sad to have lost another great.”

Similarly, PEN Malaysia took to Facebook to pay tribute:

“Mano Maniam was more than a performer; he was a craftsman of the soul. Through his commanding presence on stage and screen, he gave breath to stories that might otherwise have remained silent. His art carried the weight of truth, beauty, and deep compassion... always human, always searching.

“As an artist, he expanded the stage beyond its edges. As a teacher, he nurtured generations with a fierce gentleness. As a friend, he gave generously: his time, his wisdom, his immense spirit.

“We honour Mano’s legacy, one etched not only in Malaysia’s cultural history but in the hearts of all who witnessed his work. His voice may be still, but his art continues to speak.”

Most touchingly, his Kopitiam co-star Rashid Salleh marked his passing by simply updating his Facebook cover photo to a black-and-white throwback of the cast.