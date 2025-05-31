SEOUL, May 31 — K-pop star Jisoo is facing unwanted heat after her older brother was accused of filming a woman during a sexual encounter without consent and sharing the footage with friends.

While the allegations are directed at him, it’s Jisoo whose name has been dominating headlines — and fans are worried.

The controversy erupted after a post on the anonymous platform Blind claimed, “I was secretly filmed by Blackpink Jisoo’s brother.”

The original post has since been deleted, but not before it went viral across social media and forums.

The woman behind the post alleged she was recorded without her knowledge and that the video was circulated among acquaintances of Jisoo’s brother, known by the surname Kim.

Xportsnews reported today that though Jisoo has no confirmed link to the alleged act, public backlash has landed squarely on her.

Some online users, misled by the headlines, have even wrongly assumed she was personally involved.

The fallout comes at a sensitive time for Jisoo, who recently launched her own label, BLISSOO, and has been branching out as an actress and solo performer.

To complicate matters, her brother is reportedly tied to her agency — a detail that has sparked debate about the implications for her brand and professional image.

Fans are rallying in support of Jisoo, saying she shouldn't have to answer for a family member’s alleged misconduct.

Still, others are calling for a public statement from her, putting pressure on the idol to navigate a controversy not of her making.

Kim’s camp has strongly denied the accusations, calling them baseless and threatening legal action.

For now, Jisoo remains silent — but the damage may already be done.

With endorsement deals and upcoming projects potentially at stake, the Blackpink star is caught in a media storm she didn’t ask for.