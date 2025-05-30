KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — It’s not even surprising to see local animation Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria, by WAU Animation and Primeworks Studios, taking over the local box office and claiming the No. 1 spot.
This sequel to the 2019 hit has been met with glowing reviews and praised for its strong storytelling — with some even calling it an upgrade over the first — marking yet another win for Malaysian animation.
While Ejen Ali 2 settles comfortably at the top, don’t overlook Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the final instalment in the iconic film series. Or, if you’re in the mood for some childhood nostalgia, the live-action Lilo & Stitch is currently showing in cinemas as well.
It’s the final week of May, so why not wrap it up with a movie night, top streaming series, the latest hits on Spotify, or even a great book?
Check out Malay Mail’s top picks of the week for a weekend filled with entertainment!
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (May 22 to May 25)
- Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Lilo & Stitch
- Final Destination Bloodlines
- Blood Brothers: Bara Naga
- Ace
- Thunderbolts
- Gayong
- Maaman
- Devil’s Double Next Level
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (May 19 to May 25)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
- Tastefully Yours: Limited Series
- Bet: Season 1
- Dear Hongrang: Season 1
- The Haunted Palace: Season 1
- Resident Playbook: Limited Series
- Black Out: Season 1
- Sirens: Limited Series
- The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far: Season 1
- Secrets We Keep: Limited Series
- American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden: Season 1
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
- Pabila Dia Tersenyum
- Sugar Daddy
- The Haunted Palace
- Running Man (2025)
- Bidaah
- Pump Up the Healthy Love
- Crushology 101
- Undercover High School
- Second Shot at Love
- Tiada Seperti Leyla
Source: Viu Frontpage
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (May 21 to May 28)
- Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me
- Fourtwnty - Mangu (w/ Charita Utami)
- JENNIE - like JENNIE
- sombr - back to friends
- yung kai - blue
- Nadhif Basalamah - bergema sampai selamanya
- Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsii, Naykilla)
- Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita
- Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (May 21 to May 28)
- Faris Adam - Stecu Stecu
- Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain
- Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita
- Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan
- Imran Ajmain - Seribu Tahun Lagi
- MikkyZia, F4dli - Aku Dah Lupa
- Nuh - Teruntuk Mia
- Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla)
- NAKI, Fahimi - Masa
- Dayang Nurfaizah, Faizal Tahir, Tuju, Yonnyboii - X Missing U
Source: kworb.net and Spotify Top Songs Malaysia, Spotify Carta Malaysia 50
Top 10 books of the week (May 16 to May 22)
Fiction
- Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial)
- King of Envy by Ana Huang (Bloom Books)
- Human Acts by Han Kang (Granta Books)
- Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina)
- Dead Poets Society by N.H. Kleinbaum (Disney Hyperion)
- Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)
- Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Fourth Estate)
- The Tenant by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press)
- Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)
- As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury)
Non-Fiction
- Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)
- A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Publishing)
- Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)
- When I was a Kid 5 by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon)
- I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (apop books)
- When I Was a Kid 7 by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon)
- Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Penguin Life)
- Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific Publishing)
- A Conversation With Tun Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad by Perdana Leadership Foundation (Perdana Leadership Foundation)
- Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
- Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
- Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Bukan Cinta Sempurna by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (Idea Kreatif)
- Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
- Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
Source: MPH