KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — It’s not even surprising to see local animation Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria, by WAU Animation and Primeworks Studios, taking over the local box office and claiming the No. 1 spot.

This sequel to the 2019 hit has been met with glowing reviews and praised for its strong storytelling — with some even calling it an upgrade over the first — marking yet another win for Malaysian animation.

While Ejen Ali 2 settles comfortably at the top, don’t overlook Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the final instalment in the iconic film series. Or, if you’re in the mood for some childhood nostalgia, the live-action Lilo & Stitch is currently showing in cinemas as well.

It’s the final week of May, so why not wrap it up with a movie night, top streaming series, the latest hits on Spotify, or even a great book?

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (May 22 to May 25)

Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Lilo & Stitch Final Destination Bloodlines Blood Brothers: Bara Naga Ace Thunderbolts Gayong Maaman Devil’s Double Next Level

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (May 19 to May 25)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

Tastefully Yours: Limited Series Bet: Season 1 Dear Hongrang: Season 1 The Haunted Palace: Season 1 Resident Playbook: Limited Series Black Out: Season 1 Sirens: Limited Series The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far: Season 1 Secrets We Keep: Limited Series American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden: Season 1

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Pabila Dia Tersenyum Sugar Daddy The Haunted Palace Running Man (2025) Bidaah Pump Up the Healthy Love Crushology 101 Undercover High School Second Shot at Love Tiada Seperti Leyla

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (May 21 to May 28)

Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me Fourtwnty - Mangu (w/ Charita Utami) JENNIE - like JENNIE sombr - back to friends yung kai - blue Nadhif Basalamah - bergema sampai selamanya Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsii, Naykilla) Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (May 21 to May 28)

Faris Adam - Stecu Stecu Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan Imran Ajmain - Seribu Tahun Lagi MikkyZia, F4dli - Aku Dah Lupa Nuh - Teruntuk Mia Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) NAKI, Fahimi - Masa Dayang Nurfaizah, Faizal Tahir, Tuju, Yonnyboii - X Missing U

Top 10 books of the week (May 16 to May 22)

Fiction

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) King of Envy by Ana Huang (Bloom Books) Human Acts by Han Kang (Granta Books) Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina) Dead Poets Society by N.H. Kleinbaum (Disney Hyperion) Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press) Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Fourth Estate) The Tenant by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Publishing) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) When I was a Kid 5 by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon) I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (apop books) When I Was a Kid 7 by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon) Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Penguin Life) Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific Publishing) A Conversation With Tun Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad by Perdana Leadership Foundation (Perdana Leadership Foundation) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Bukan Cinta Sempurna by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (Idea Kreatif) Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

