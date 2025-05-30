KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has extended his condolences to the family of the late Khairul Azhar Abdul Samad, the beloved actor from the iconic sitcom Santan Berlada, who died last night.

In a post on X today, Fahmi expressed his sorrow over the passing of the veteran comedian, who brought joy to Malaysians in the 1980s through the popular series, which aired on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. Santan Berlada was one of my favourite sitcoms during my primary school years. It was full of light-hearted humour and brought fond memories.

“Thank you for brightening our days. My deepest condolences to the family of the late Khairul Azhar,” he wrote, praying for his soul to be showered with blessings and placed among the righteous.

Khairul Azhar, 70, rose to prominence in the 1980s through Santan Berlada, starring alongside Ali Mamak and Acapan, both of whom have also passed away.

Earlier media reports stated that Khairul Azhar, who was also a former drummer for the Klang Municipal Council combo group, passed away at his home in Taman Sri Andalas, Klang, at 10.37pm last night.

It was reported that he was found unconscious in a car by his personal assistant. — Bernama