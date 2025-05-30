SEOUL, May 30 – Jennie of K-pop group Blackpink has reportedly donated 100 million won (RM345,000) to the Seoul National University’s College of Medicine to support the education of future healthcare professionals.

The Korea Herald cited the university’s development fund committee saying the donation aims to help nurture medical students with empathy and a commitment to healing, while also enhancing the school’s research and teaching environment.

“We deeply appreciate Jennie’s generosity, which goes beyond financial support and embodies positive influence,” Kim Jeong-eun, dean of the medical school, reportedly said.

“We will do our best to cultivate future leaders who possess compassion, communication skills and a strong sense of responsibility to earn the public’s trust.”

The contribution will be channelled into initiatives that promote clinical excellence and social responsibility among future medical leaders.

This is not Jennie’s first donation to the university — her label Odd Atelier also gave 100 million won to the same institution in 2023.

Jennie had founded Odd Atelier in 2023 as her independent management company to support her solo music career.

Blackpink recently announced its “Deadline” world tour — which will include stops in Bangkok, Jakarta and Singapore, but not Kuala Lumpur.



