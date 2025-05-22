SEOUL, May 22 — NewJeans has expanded its legal team to 13 lawyers ahead of the second hearing in its contract dispute with agency ADOR, legal sources said yesterday.

According to allkpop, the group, represented by top law firm Shin & Kim, filed an updated attorney list with the Seoul Eastern District Court on May 9, with some lawyers previously representing ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin.

ADOR has also reinforced its side, appointing 12 lawyers from heavyweight firm Kim & Chang. While the number of attorneys won’t decide the outcome, the scale reflects the high stakes of the legal showdown.

Ahead of the first hearing on April 3, NewJeans had already expanded its legal team. The session focused on whether trust between the group and ADOR had irreversibly broken down. It was reported that while ADOR floated the idea of a settlement, NewJeans declined. The members did not attend the hearing, and it’s still unclear if they’ll appear at the next.

NewJeans’ activities remain on pause following a March court injunction that sided with ADOR, blocking the group from acting independently after announcing the termination of their contract.

The second court hearing is set for June 5.