CANNES, France, May 20 — US director Wes Anderson made light of US President Donald Trump’s proposed 100 per cent tariffs on foreign-made films at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, asking how they would work in practice.

The director known for his whimsical storytelling and vibrant palettes mostly filmed his latest caper “The Phoenician Scheme” at a studio outside Berlin.

“Can you hold up the movie in customs? I feel it doesn’t ship that way,” the director of “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Rushmore” told a room jam-packed with journalists.

“I’d never heard of a 100 per cent tariff before,” he added, eliciting laughter from his cast and the crowd.

“I’m not an expert in that area of economics, but I feel that means he’s saying he’s going to take all the money. And then what do we get?”

Trump’s announcement in early May left many in the entertainment industry concerned and baffled.

“The Phoenician Scheme,” which is competing for the festival’s Palme d’Or top prize, follows corrupt billionaire Zsa-zsa Korda, played by Benicio del Toro, who fears for his life after several assassination attempts.

He turns to his daughter Liesl – a standout performance by Mia Threapleton – who is on the verge of becoming a nun, to help him with one last building enterprise.

Accompanied by insectologist Bjorn, portrayed by Michael Cera, the three set out to finish off numerous business deals with princes, businessmen, terrorists and distant family.

Anderson staple Bill Murray plays God.

The director also used the news conference to tease his next project, which he said was writing with fellow filmmaker Roman Coppola and British actor Richard Ayoade, another star of “The Phoenician Scheme”.

The film, which had its premiere on Sunday evening, was called “daft but fun” by the BBC and summarized by The Hollywood Reporter as “a Wes Anderson for those who’ve been feeling alienated by Wes Anderson”. — Reuters





