CANNES, May 19 — Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is to be given a lifetime’s achievement award on the fringes of the Cannes film festival Tuesday.

The Better World Fund told AFP on Sunday that the actor — who was acquitted of nine cases of alleged sex offences in Britain last year — will be recognised “for his decades of artistic brilliance” at a charity gala in the French Riviera resort.

A New York court dismissed a US$40 million civil sexual misconduct lawsuit against the Usual Suspects star in 2022.

But earlier this month new claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour against men emerged in a British television documentary, Spacey Unmasked.

In it, 10 men not involved in the UK court case involving Spacey accuse him of behaving inappropriately towards them.

But the 65-year-old, whose stellar career was derailed by the earlier claims, denied any wrongdoing.

Spacey was last on the red carpet at Cannes in 2016. — AFP