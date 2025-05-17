SEOUL, May 17 — BTS vocalist Jin is back with a fresh sound — and a full heart.

The singer released his second solo EP Echo yesterday, unveiling seven tracks built around the theme of “resonance.” While last year’s Happy radiated upbeat energy, Echo turns inward, delving into love, reflection and moments that linger.

The spotlight track, “Don’t Say You Love Me”, is classic Jin: sentimental yet soothing.

The song explores the emotional limbo of a fading relationship, with his gentle vocals and soft melody delivering the biggest punch.

“I wanted a song that’s easy on the ears,” Jin shared in a written Q&A with The Korea Herald.

“’Don’t Say You Love Me’ is slower than the others, but I felt confident that it would be the most comfortable to listen to.”

It marks a confident return for Jin, who’s been active on TV but missed the stage.

“Because I’m a singer first and foremost, I really wanted to return with my own music and performances,” he said.

“I’m glad I can finally show ‘Jin the singer’ again through this EP.”

From heartfelt lyrics to hair-wrecking wind

Each track carries emotional weight, and for Jin, lyric writing begins with instinct.

“When I write lyrics, I try to preserve the first feeling that comes to mind when I hear the track,” he explained.

That feeling hit hard during “Nothing Without Your Love”.

“I imagined myself performing it onstage — and that made me emotional. I got so choked up at times, I couldn’t even sing.”

Filming the “Don’t Say You Love Me” video with actress Shin Se-kyung on location in Singapore came with challenges.

“It was my first time acting with a professional actress, so it felt awkward and clumsy,” he admitted.

“Still, I’m so thankful to Shin Se-kyung for her amazing performance.”

Then came the weather.

“My hair was blowing everywhere — it was impossible to act. I changed my hairstyle and shot the scene differently than planned. I think it gave off a fresh new vibe, so I was satisfied,” he said.

Coldplay, plushies and full-circle moments

Jin reflected on his April guest spot at Coldplay’s concert in South Korea — a moment that stayed with him.

“The crowd’s singalong that night really stayed with me — it was powerful,” he said.

“I remember thinking how amazing it would be to have that kind of moment for myself one day.”

Reuniting with the band was personal too.

“When I heard the band was coming to South Korea, I really hoped we could work together again — and thankfully, the feeling was mutual,” he said.

“That’s why I call them ‘my hyungs (older brothers).’”

And yes, the band still had the Wootteo plushie he gave them on tour.

“It’s probably been through a lot — so I gave them a fresh one,” he added.

Fans have seen more of Jin on variety shows lately.

“I wanted to make sure fans could see me often and without much delay,” he said.

“I actually wanted to keep some of my charms hidden, but I guess that didn’t work out — variety shows exposed everything.”

But ultimately, it’s about the music.

“I love music that moves me,” he said.

“If listeners feel that same overwhelming emotion when they hear my new songs, that would mean the world.”

And to ARMY? “I’ll be coming to see you soon. Please wait just a little longer. I love you.”