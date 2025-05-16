BASEL, May 16 — Austria’s operatic JJ, Israel’s competitor Yuval Raphael and Finland’s leather-clad lust queen made it through to the Eurovision Song Contest final after wowing TV viewers with their performances yesterday.

Sixteen countries battled in the second semi-final for the last 10 places in tomorrow’s showpiece final.

Yesterday’s event brought more of the drama and kitsch that the world’s biggest live television music event is used to.

Austria, Israel and Finland were the bookmakers’ favourites to qualify from the show in St Jakobshalle arena in Basel, and voters across Europe and beyond duly sent them into to the final, when 160 million to 200 million TV viewers are expected to tune in.

Armenia, Denmark, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Malta also made it through.

French-Australian singer Marty Zambotto known as Go-Jo representing Australia with the song ‘Milkshake Man’ performs during the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel May 15, 2025. — AFP pic

Australian social media powerhouse Go-Jo opened yesterday’s show with Milkshake Man, a song dripping in innuendo and 1970s glam vibes.

But there was a shock as he crashed out, as did competitors from the Czech Republic, Georgia, Ireland, Montenegro and Serbia.

Erika Vikman, representing Finland, performs ‘ICH KOMME’, during the second semi-final of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel May 15, 2025. — Reuters pic

‘Ich Komme’

Austria’s JJ performed Wasted Love, a personal song of unrequited emotions which combined high-pitched operatic vocals and modern beats.

“I was excited, I was also in my feels, feeling everything that we wrote, all of the emotions that we had in the song, and just very happy to have finally performed in front of Europe,” he said.

Finland’s Erika Vikman has been gaining momentum during Eurovision week and closed yesterday’s show in memorable fashion with Ich Komme.

The leather-clad performer’s raunchy song is about falling into the trance of lust — and finished with the singer riding a golden microphone suspended in the air.

And as she awaited the viewers’ verdict, she tried a Swiss fondue, dripping hot melted cheese on the floor.

Maltese diva Miriana Conte’s performance of Serving featured a giant pair of lips, a glitter ball, furs and fans, and ended with her bouncing around on a rubber ball.

Georgia’s Mariam Shengelia brought snow queen vibes to her dramatic ballad Freedom.

But it was not enough to see her through.

Israeli singer Yuval Raphael representing Israel with the song ‘New Day Will Rise’ performs during the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel May 15, 2025. — AFP pic

Protests over Israel’s participation

Israel’s participation in Eurovision 2025 has drawn protests over the war in Gaza.

Raphael survived the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war, hiding beneath bodies as Hamas gunmen attacked a music festival, killing hundreds.

“The second I went on stage, I saw a few friends of mine in the audience and my heart just went silent, and I’m like, ‘just enjoy: you have one of the most incredible experiences in life; just enjoy the moment’. And that’s what I did,” she said.

Protesters hold Palestinian flags as they march on the day of the dress rehearsal 2 for the second semi-final of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, May 14, 2025. — Reuters pic

Outside the arena, dozens of protesters milled about on Thursday with Palestinian flags on their shoulders.

Elsewhere in Basel, dozens attended a rally in support of Raphael, waving large Israeli flags.

At the final dress rehearsal, six demonstrators who disrupted Raphael’s performance with oversized flags and whistles were ejected, the host broadcaster said.

A fan wearing fantasy glasses attends the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel May 15, 2025. — AFP pic

Hot pink and sequins

Some 6,500 hyped-up Eurovision fans filled the arena, dressed to the nines in leopard print, sequinned dresses and even hot-pink zebra stripes.

Austrian fan Marcel Fina said JJ had every chance to win the final.

“Definitely, it’s a very good song. It’s unique, it’s special, that’s what you need for Eurovision. He sings incredibly, and we have very good chances this year,” he told AFP.

Twenty-six countries will take part in Saturday’s show.

Sweden are the overall hot favourites to win Eurovision, followed by Austria, then Netherlands, France, Finland and Israel, according to the bookmakers.

Comedy trio KAJ — from Finland but representing Sweden — are making their competitors sweat with their song Bara Bada Bastu, about the joys of having a sauna.

They came through Tuesday’s first semi-final, as did Estonia’s Tommy Cash with his Italian-accented Espresso Macchiato and Poland’s Justyna Steczkowska, who first appeared at Eurovision in 1995. — AFP