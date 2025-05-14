KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025 has just dropped another wave of big-name acts for its entertainment line-up — and the party’s only getting started.

Rock legends Foo Fighters and Smashing Pumpkins will be turning up the volume during the race weekend, set to take place from October 3 to 5. Both Grammy-winning bands will headline alongside an eclectic mix of global acts.

Joining them are Japanese kawaii metal trio Babymetal, South Korean singer-songwriter CL (formerly of K-pop group 2NE1), Norwegian DJ-producer Alan Walker, and Aussie-Kiwi rock veterans Crowded House.

Also making an appearance is Indonesian singer Putri Ariani, who wowed audiences on America’s Got Talent in 2023.

Other performers announced include Hanna, Indo Warehouse, Le Twins, OAKE, The Lathums, Tom Grennan, and The Wombats.

Earlier this year, the Singapore GP organisers had already revealed two major names: British music legend Sir Elton John and K-pop superstar G-Dragon.

The rundown

The event will feature two main stages — the Padang Stage in Zone 4 and the Wharf Stage in Zone 1 — plus five smaller stages spread across the venue: Downtown, Garage, DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade, Sunset, and Sail Stage.

Here’s what the current schedule looks like:

October 3: G-Dragon and CL will light up the Padang Stage, while Putri Ariani performs at the Esplanade, Indo Warehouse takes over the Sunset Stage, and OAKE brings the funk to the Downtown Stage

October 4: Foo Fighters and Alan Walker will headline the Padang Stage. Elsewhere, Babymetal, The Lathums and Tom Grennan will rock the Downtown Stage, and Crowded House headlines the Wharf Stage

October 5: The grand finale features Elton John at the Padang Stage, with Smashing Pumpkins and The Wombats at the Wharf Stage. Hanna will be performing at the Downtown Stage

But don’t consider this the full list just yet — more names are expected to be revealed soon, so stay tuned via the Singapore Grand Prix’s official social media pages.

Three-day and single-day tickets are still available online. For ticketing info and updates, visit https://singaporegp.sg/en