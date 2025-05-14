LOS ANGELES, May 14 — The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, rapper and YouTuber DDG, amid allegations of repeated abuse and threats against her and their 17-month-old son, Halo.

TMZ reported that a Los Angeles judge issued the order yesterday, instructing DDG — real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr — to stay away from Bailey and their child until a June 6 court hearing. The order also bars him from possessing weapons.

“Throughout our relationship,” Bailey said in her filing, “Darryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son, Halo, from his ongoing abuse.”

Bailey, 25, and Granberry, 27, began dating in 2022 but split last year.

Since then, Bailey alleges there have been “multiple acts of physical violence”.

In a January incident, she said Granberry slammed her face into a steering wheel during an argument, chipping her tooth.

“I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain,” she wrote.

She submitted photos of her injuries as evidence.

In March, Bailey said Granberry entered her home without permission, sent her a photo of her bed with a threatening message, and later smashed her Ring camera during an argument.

She said he also slammed a car door on her while she was holding their child and took her phone when she tried calling a relative.

She also asked the court to order Granberry to stop inciting online harassment through his social media platforms.

“Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts bad-mouthing me to his several millions of fans,” she wrote.

“As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media.”

Bailey, a Grammy-nominated singer with Chloe x Halle, starred in Grown-ish and 2023’s The Little Mermaid.

Granberry, from Michigan, built his fanbase on YouTube before turning to music. He released his fourth album Blame The Chat on May 5 via Epic Records.