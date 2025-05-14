JAKARTA, May 14 — Indonesia's top movie-makers are aiming to make a splash at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, backed by one of the country’s most famous cinema veterans, Christine Hakim.

More than two decades ago, Hakim produced and played a starring role in the landmark Indonesian drama Leaf on a Pillow, which was screened to acclaim in Cannes at the time.

The silver screen star is now leading a group of around 60 filmmakers and officials to the glitzy French resort town, hoping to put the Southeast Asian nation’s burgeoning film industry on the map.

Days ahead of Cannes’ opening, Hakim told AFP she was heading back to the festival to help Indonesian filmmakers sell their movies and talk to possible new partners for future films.

“We are bringing young, talented filmmakers to showcase this new wave,” she said.

“It’s important for the future of Indonesian cinema and I believe the impact will be significant,” added Hakim, who appeared alongside Julia Roberts in the 2010 hit Eat, Pray, Love.

Among her delegation to Cannes are some big players in Indonesian film, including director of 1998’s Leaf on a Pillow, Garin Nugroho, actors Chelsea Islan and Reza Rahadian, and directors Robby Ertanto and Yosep Anggi Noen.

Producer Yulia Evina Bhara will be a Cannes Critics’ Week jury member, scouting for emerging filmmaking talent.

She co-produced Japanese director Chie Hayakawa’s Renoir which is in the running for this year’s most prestigious Palme d’Or prize.

Indonesia, a country with 280 million people, has a dynamic film market with about 126 million cinema-goers last year.

The country also produced 285 movies in 2024 — the same number as France. Half of them were horror flicks.

But 33-year-old actor Asmara Abigail, another talent in whom Hakim has high hopes, says Indonesia is producing “a lot of different genres” these days.

“Following the example of South Korean cinema, I think that this is a fruitful moment for the development of Indonesian cinema,” said Abigail, who made her name in horror movies including Satan’s Slaves and Impetigore, the latter of which also featured Hakim.

‘Happy to return’

Now 68, the actor and producer says her return to Cannes carried bitter-sweet memories.

She paid an emotional tribute to the late French film powerhouse Pierre Rissient, who died in 2018.

Thanks to her “brother” Rissient, she said Cannes discovered Indonesian director Eros Djarot’s Tjoet Nja’ Dhien.

The colonial war drama, which also starred Hakim, was selected for Critics’ Week in 1989, the first Indonesian film to be screened on the Croisette, signifying that it had been recognised for its artistic excellence, originality or innovation.

“I must be there to do the same for Indonesian and Asian film that Pierre did,” Hakim told AFP.

“I am happy to return to Cannes for young Indonesian filmmakers because I must give back to the younger generation what cinema has given me.” — AFP