LOS ANGELES, May 13 — Prime Video has renewed its hit video game adaptation Fallout for a third season, months ahead of the second season’s December premiere.

The renewal comes after Season 1 drew over 100 million viewers globally, making it one of the platform’s top three titles of all time.

The series, which launched in April 2024, follows Lucy MacLean, played by Ella Purnell, as she navigates a post-nuclear world in search of her missing father.

Season 2 will explore the Mojave wasteland and the city of New Vegas, a location beloved by fans of the original video games.

Amazon MGM Studios said it was “thrilled” to expand the universe created by Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and the team at Bethesda.

The show has earned Emmy nominations for drama, lead actor Walton Goggins, and its writing team, further cementing its critical and commercial success.