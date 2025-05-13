PARIS, May 13 — Cannes Film Festival organisers have updated their red carpet rules to ban nudity and oversized outfits, aiming to prevent disruptions and maintain decorum.

The changes follow a string of red carpet incidents, including protest stunts and increasingly revealing celebrity fashion, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2022, a topless protestor was escorted off the red carpet after staging a demonstration in support of Ukraine.

Although not directly referenced, the update arrives after Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s attention-grabbing nude-inspired looks at the Grammys sparked backlash.

“The goal is not to regulate attire per se but to prohibit full nudity on the carpet,” a Cannes spokesman said.

Voluminous gowns that block views and restrict movement have also been banned, mirroring previous backlash over obstructive dresses like Tems’ 2023 Oscars outfit.

Festival security has long been strict, especially at the Grand Théâtre Lumière where black tie is mandatory after 7pm

Women were famously turned away from screenings in 2015 for not wearing heels, sparking a celebrity outcry and eventual softening of the rule.

Selfies on the red carpet have been banned since 2015, with chief Thierry Frémaux calling them “ridiculous and grotesque.”